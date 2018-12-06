× Milwaukee police: Carjackings down year to date, dramatic decrease in November

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) announced on Thursday, Dec. 6 a decrease in carjackings within the city.

Officials say there has been an eight percent decline from year to date last year.

Most notably, MPD says there has been a dramatic decrease in carjackings in the month of November. The last three Novembers have averaged more than 56 carjackings. In November 2018, there were only 23 reported carjackings — that is a 59 percent decrease.

Officials said in a news release that “they will work to continuously protect and serve the people of Milwaukee through its traffic initiatives and partnerships with other law enforcement agencies.”