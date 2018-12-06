× TMZ: Tyler Perry drops $430K+ to pay off layaway tabs at Walmart stores in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — Christmas came early for a bunch of lucky Walmart customers whose tabs were picked up by actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

According to TMZ, Perry stopped by two Walmart stores in the Atlanta area on Thursday, Dec. 6 and wrote big checks to cover the cost of outstanding layaway items registered at the stores as of Thursday morning.

Sources told TMZ Perry paid $178,000 at one store in Atlanta and $256,000 at a store in Douglasville.

All the customers have to do to collect their items is pay a penny at pickup.

TMZ noted this can be added to a list of charitable acts by Perry in 2018.

In recent weeks, anonymous good Samaritans have paid off all layaway items in four Walmart stores in different parts of the country — a total of more than $130,000.

It happened at stores in Vermont, New York, Colorado and Pennsylvania.