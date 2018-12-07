‘Revel in tradition:’ Celebrate this holiday season with a trip to The Pfister Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate this holiday season with a trip to The Pfister Hotel. Plus, this weekend check a few gifts off your list at their pop-up marketplace. Kasey spent the morning getting a sneak peek of the event.

About holiday events at The Pfister Hotel (website)

It really is the most wonderful time of year, and there's no better place to share holiday memories, revel in tradition, and swap magical tales than The Pfister Hotel. Come to meet Pfister Narrator, Anna Lardinois, in the lobby, Blu, or Cafe Pfister, and share some of your favorite holiday memories with our resident writer.

