West Allis police seek 2 suspects tied to vehicle, gun theft

WEST ALLIS — West Allis officials are looking to track down two suspects believed to be connected to a vehicle and gun theft.

Sunday, Dec. 2 officers were called around 6:15 for a report of a vehicle theft near 60th and Mineral.

Authorities were able to recover the vehicle near Highway 175 and Lloyd, but a Taurus 9 mm handgun is still missing.

Police say the suspects believed to be involved were identified by surveillance.

According to police, 64-year-old Michael Block and 45-year-old Alan Johnson, are likely driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado with Minnesota plates AGR965. Both are wanted by police.

Anyone with information on Block or Johnson, are asked to contact West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.