Woman accused of OWI, slamming into trooper’s squad; said ‘she felt fine to drive’

KENOSHA COUNTY — Yessica Trevino of Fond du Lac is now charged in connection with a crash involving a Wisconsin State Trooper in Kenosha County. The wreck happened on the evening of Dec. 2 along southbound I-94/I-41 near Bristol.

Trevino, 31, is charged with the following criminal counts:

Knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license – cause great bodily harm

Possession of THC

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Operating while intoxicated causing injury – 1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle (3 counts)

According to the criminal complaint, deputies on the scene saw a black sedan (driven by Trevino) quickly pass one squad, lose control and strike the rear end of a state trooper’s squad at a high rate of speed. The collision “pushed that squad car forward so that the front of the squad car was near the front of the tow truck.” The airbags in the squad deployed — and the trooper “stated he was experiencing back and head pain as a result of the impact.”

When a deputy went to Trevino’s vehicle, he saw two children in the back seat. One of the children was in an infant seat that had “turned over, indicating it was improperly installed.” The deputy estimated that child was one year old. A second child, age 3, was “on top of the overturned infant seat and crying loudly.” A third child, age 11, was outside of the vehicle. He had been ejected from the vehicle, his head struck the median wall, and he had a deep cut to his face. The complaint indicates the boy was “crying and repeating, ‘This has to be a dream.'”

The complaint indicates a deputy saw a bag inside Trevino’s car that contained “four opened cans of alcoholic beverages.” Also inside the vehicle was a pill bottle with “a small amount of a green leafy substance with a pungent skunky smell.” The deputy said this appeared to be marijuana — and tests later confirmed that.

When questioned by investigators, Trevino "admitted that she did not have a valid driver's license on that day, nor has she ever possessed a valid driver's license." Trevino told law enforcement "she had been traveling from her own residence in Fond du Lac" to her brother's residence in Waukegan, Illinois. She "admitted that she had been drinking wine before leaving her residence. She estimated drinking two glasses." When she left her house, the complaint indicates Trevino told police "she felt fine to drive" and she denied drinking while driving. She said the empty alcoholic beverage cans inside her car belonged to someone else -- and the marijuana belonged to her mother.

"...she did not think she was impaired at the time of driving." Trevino told police "she did not think she was impaired at the time of driving but also stated that the wine she drank may have impacted her ability to control her vehicle and react to conditions on the road."

Trevino made her initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Friday, Dec. 7. She is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14.