Woman starts ‘The Heri Project,’ helps bring essentials to homeless in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- As the temperatures dip, one group is focused on helping those living without a home. "The Heri Project" handed out backpacks to the homeless in Milwaukee on Saturday, Dec. 8.

"The Heri Project" was started by a Milwaukee woman looking to a make a difference. She was joined by friends and family giving hats and gloves to those in need of some help.

"I'm doing it because everybody needs somebody," said Ayana Lewis, started "The Heri Project."

The group is taking steps toward change by handing out backpacks to the homeless.

"I'm filling them with blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, shampoos. Just necessities," said Lewis.

Ayana Lewis started "The Heri Project," which means "the blessed ones" in Swahili. She's collected 100 bags, used her own money -- along with donations -- to fill them with needed items.

"It feels good to give back to people," Lewis said. "I'm blessed so why not give back to somebody else?"

The group went from tent to tent underneath I-43 on Saturday, joined along the way by others helping out.

"We came out, we brought some hot food, some goodie bags, different stuff like that to feed the people," said Antonio Holmes, TDM Campaign.

Antonio Holmes gave hot food and warm clothes to those in need.

"Just want to raise awareness about the homeless problem that we have here in the city," said Holmes.

They are small gestures making a big difference, hoping others take notice and do the same.

"To help somebody else is a great feeling and I think we all should do it more," said Lewis.

This was the first year "The Heri Project" handed out backpacks. Lewis says she will continue to collect items and hopes to do this again soon.