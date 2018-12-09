× 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Visions Nightclub in Madison

MADISON — Police in Madison are investigating a shooting and stabbing that left five people hurt at a nightclub early Sunday, Dec. 9.

According to our partners at WMTV in Madison, it happened shortly before 2 a.m. at Visions Nightclub on E. Washington Avenue near Schmedeman Avenue.

Police said it is believed shots were fired in the club while officers were on their way to the scene. Upon arrival, officers found a large crowd and five people with injuries. Four people were shot, and one was stabbed. One shooting victim required surgery. The others were treated at the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The victims ranged in age from 31 to 45.

Police said an estimated 40 to 50 people were in the nightclub at the time, and a fight may have been over a re-entry issue after someone was kicked out.

An investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors told WMTV this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Johnny Sullivan, who has lived behind the club for a year, said there have been three shootings in the area. He said he was relieved that he and his family were OK after Sunday’s shooting.

“I’m just glad that no stray bullets come this way. I’m just glad,” Sullivan said. “I got kids here. I’m definitely worried.”