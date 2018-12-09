Jalen Johnson focusing on getting Nicolet HS to top of the heap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE--Jalen Johnson is a junior at Nicolet High School and plays basketball. Jalen is one of the highest ranked players nationally in his class. He says he is taking his time with deciding what college he will play at. He wants to enjoy the recruitment process with his family. Jalen comes from a basketball family. Both his parents played basketball in college. His older brother is playing at University of Tennessee Chattanooga. His younger brother is a sophomore at Nicolet and on the basketball team. Jalen says his goal this year is to bring home the gold ball at state, and believes they have the team to get it done.

Jalen Johnson

Nicolet High School

Junior

Basketball