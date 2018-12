× Man hospitalized after shooting near 84th and Grantosa

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late night Saturday, Dec. 8 near N. 84th St. and W. Grantosa Drive.

According to police, an argument between coworkers ended with a 42-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and police are still searching for a suspect.