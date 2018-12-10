Crystal Johnson sentenced to 2 years in prison for hit-and-run crash that injured woman

MILWAUKEE — Crystal Johnson was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 10 to two years in prison and another one-and-a-half years of extended supervision in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee last April. The court also ordered Johnson’s driver operating privileges be revoked for two years.

Prosecutors say on Friday, April 6, Johnson left her house in a blue SUV to get food for her kids. She was trying to move into the middle lane near Melvina and West Appleton, when she collided with a vehicle. It rolled over several times.

Johnson continued driving while the other driver, 43-year-old Tina Ortiz, was ejected from her car. Ortiz’s injuries were severe — and caused the loss of her left leg.

Johnson pleaded no contest in October to the count against her — hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. Based upon that plea, the court found Johnson guilty and ordered a judgment of conviction by entered on the record.