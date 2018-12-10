× DNR: Deer trapped in Sheboygan Falls basement has been set free

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have rescued a deer trapped in a Sheboygan Falls basement Monday morning, Dec. 10.

DNR officials used a net and blanket to tie up the deer and remove it from the construction site.

The deer did have some facial injuries from running into the concrete, but nothing severe enough to need to be rehabbed or euthanized. The deer has since been released.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, FOX6 News was on scene where the deer appeared to be injured in the basement of an unfinished home.

DNR officials waited until Monday morning to remove the deer because it could be too dangerous to sedate the deer or use other drugs until the animal is able to calm down.