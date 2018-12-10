Healthy gifts to give foodies during the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Food is an easy gift to give at the holidays, but it can also come with the gift of unwanted weight gain. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather shares some tasty treats you can give without feeling guilty.

Everything Bagel Seasoning

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

2 tablespoon sesame seeds (black or white)

1 tablespoon dried minced garlic

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1-2 teaspoons course salt

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion and salt. Mix well until combined. Store in a glass jar.

Homemade Healthy Cocoa Mix

Ingredients:

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/3 cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla powder

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

pinch of sea salt

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well. Store in glass jar.

Strawberry Chia Jam

Ingredients:

2 cups strawberries, de-stemmed and cut in half

1/3 cup local honey

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Directions:

Blend strawberries, honey and chia seeds in blender until desired jam consistency is obtained.

If you need to thin your mixture, you can add a teaspoon of water.

Pour blended mixture into small saucepan and heat over medium heat until jam begins to bubble.

Reduce heat to low and continue to heat for about 5 minutes, until the jam begins to thicken.

Immediately pour into a glass mason jar.

Allow to cool and store in the fridge for up to one week.

A few of my other favorite things for healthy gift giving this season include: