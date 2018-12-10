× Madison man killed in rollover crash in Dodge County; speed, alcohol believed to be factors

DODGE COUNTY — A 38-year-old Madison man was killed in a rollover crash on State Highway 16/60 in Dodge County early Sunday morning, Dec. 9.

It happened near Oxbow Road just before 7 a.m.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was heading eastbound and left the highway on a curve, struck a culvert, and began to roll. When deputies arrived, the victim was found and needed to be extricated from the crash.

He was taken to a hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries.

Roughly 30 minutes later, authorities were notified the driver had passed away at the hospital due to his injuries.

Officials believe that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.