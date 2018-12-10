Recognize these guys? Armed robbery suspects sought for crime near 38th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an armed robbery that occurred near 38th and Hampton on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Officials say suspect 1 and suspect 2 approached the victim as the victim exited a gas station around 8:15 p.m. on that date. The victim was open carrying a handgun in a holster on his hip. Suspect 1 pointed a handgun at the victim as suspect 2 took the victim’s handgun from the holster.

Suspect 1 is a male, black, 18 to 24 years of age, 6’1″ to 6’3″ tall, with a thin build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt, red athletic pants, and black shoes. This suspect also had a gold-colored ring on his left middle finger.

Suspect 2 is a male, black, 5’8″ to 5’10” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue bandana, a blue t-shirt, and blue jean pants.

Both suspects arrived at the gas station in a green minivan with a white rear bumper.

If you have information that could help police identify these men, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.