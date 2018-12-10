‘The kid is a hero:’ 15-year-old boy saves family from house fire in Muskego

MUSKEGO — A 15-year-old Muskego boy is being called a hero Monday morning, Dec. 10 for helping his family escape an overnight house fire.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at a townhouse on Cornell Court.

According to a friend, the family had fallen asleep Sunday night, Dec. 9 while watching a movie. They woke up to a popping sound and saw flames in the living room. The woman tried to put out the fire — but quickly realized it was spreading too fast.

Her 15-year-old son called 911 got his 11-year-old sister out. He then went back inside to get his mother. The family friend said the boy’s mother is disabled and recovering from stomach surgery. She uses oxygen and doesn’t move well.

After rescuing his mother and sister, the family friend said the teen went next door and woke up his aunt — who is blind — and helped her out of the home. The family escaped with nothing but the clothes on their backs, but thank to the 15-year-old boy, they are all got out.

“The kid is a hero. This could’ve gone real bad, real quick,” said Dean Moyer, family friend. “He was moving very quick and this kid is very sharp. He did his due diligence for the night. But the thing is, now they have to deal with this — it’s pretty horrific.”

The boy, his sister and aunt were not injured. Moyer said the boy’s mother suffered second-degree burns on her forearms. She was released from the hospital and is recovering at a friend’s home.

Moyer is working to get in touch with the home health team that has been helping the mother recover.