3 West Bend HS students taken to hospital after bus, truck collide

KEWASKUM — A school bus crash involving the West Bend High School bowling team sent three students to the hospital Monday night, Dec. 10. The team was on the way home from a competition in Campbellsport when their bus was involved in an accident.

Eight athletes, one coach and one bus driver were on board when the bus left the road. Photos from the crash show the school bus at the bottom of a ditch.

“We never want to go through that. We don’t want to put parents through that,” said Don Kirkegaard, superintendent of the West Bend School District.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

“Bus accidents for a superintendent is one of the things that make you feel extremely uncomfortable because the potential for a serious accident is always there,” said Kirkegaard.

Kirkegaard says the three students taken to the hospital Monday night, were treated and released.

“It’s always a good feeling to know that it wasn’t more serious than it could have been,” said Kirkegaard.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the bus was southbound on County Road V when it collided with a truck.

In a statement, Washington County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the bus driver, a 63-year-old from West Bend, was also taken to the hospital but his injuries did not appear serious.

“One of our athletic directors met the parents and the students at the hospital and was there while they were being checked out,” said Kirkegaard.

Superintendent Kirkegaard says accidents like this are very rare and the district is taking is very seriously.

“Always a huge concern when you have a bus accident,” Kirkegaard said.

Washington County officials say an investigation determined the bus driver disregarded the stop sign at Highway 45, and in turn caused the collision. Speed also appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.