Man faces charges for allegedly stealing vehicle belonging to Jason Killips, killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA COUNTY — Charges have been filed in connection with the homicide of Jason Killips, 36, a Carthage College student found dead in a Kenosha apartment on Nov. 30.

Daniel Vanderpool, 39, faces one count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, repeater and one count of felony bail jumping, repeater. Prosecutors said Vanderpool took Killips’ vehicle, which was missing after the homicide.

A criminal complaint said on Nov. 30, Killips’ father contacted police to check the welfare of his son Jason, reporting he had not had contact with his son for eight days. Jason Killips was found dead when police made access to the apartment near 15th Street and 39th Avenue. The complaint said he had “multiple lacerations to his body.” His vehicle wasn’t there.

The complaint said Killips’ parents said they last saw their son on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22. He said he brought a friend over, and introduced him as “Cory.” Investigators checked Facebook, and found the profile for Daniel “Cory” Vanderpool, which was consistent with the description provided by Killips’ parents of “Cory.”

Investigators learned early on Nov. 23, around 1 a.m., Killips’ vehicle was captured by a license plate reader at Walmart in Mount Pleasant. Vanderpool was caught on camera exiting the vehicle and entering the store, the complaint said. At the Walmart store, Vanderpool is alleged to have pawned a cellphone. The box for that phone was found in Killips’ apartment. A receipt indicated it was purchased by Killips on Nov. 2.

The complaint notes Vanderpool was charged with five felonies out of Milwaukee County, and released on bond in June. A condition of his bond was that he commit no further crimes. The complaint further notes Vanderpool was convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, repeater out of Kenosha County in June of 2012, and sentenced to three years in prison. He was released in October of 2014.

Police previously said a suspect in this homicide had been taken into custody during a standoff in Milwaukee on Dec. 5. Police said Killips’ stolen Honda Accord was recovered on Dec. 9.

A memorial service was held in Killips’ honor Monday, Dec. 10 at Carthage College, where he enrolled this fall to study chemistry and math.

It’s important to note, Vanderpool is not facing homicide charges at this time. He is charged in connection with the theft of Killips’ vehicle, and violating the conditions of his bond.