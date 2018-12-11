Man pleads not guilty after trying to steal video games, getting body slammed by Good Samaritan

GREENFIELD — Christopher Simpson of Wauwatosa pleaded not guilty to charge of misdemeanor theft in connection with an incident at the Walmart near 108th and Layton in Greenfield on Dec. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer responded to the Walmart — and “found an individual holding down (Simpson).” Simpson, 39, told officers “he tried to leave the store with 10-15 video games, but was body slammed by a ‘random guy.'” That Good Samaritan held Simpson down until police arrived on the scene. The incident was captured on camera.

The loss prevention officer on the scene told police Simpson “covered the video games with his clothing and attempted to leave, but was detained” by the Good Samaritan.

The total value of the video games is estimated to be approximately $275.

Simpson entered his not guilty plea in court on Monday, Dec. 10. He is due back in court on Dec. 26.