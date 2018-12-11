× Travel Wisconsin Snow Conditions Report back for another wintry season

MADISON — The Travel Wisconsin Snow Conditions Report — and ready to help you plan your next outdoor adventure.

Officials with Travel Wisconsin say the updated snow conditions report is better than ever with a new look. This updated report includes exciting new features, such as:

Current temperature conditions and a 3-day weather forecast specific to location

Activity icons linking to directories with all nearby events, things to do, places to stay and dining options specific to location

Easier page navigation and a cleaner appearance

The report tracks the most up-to-date conditions for downhill ski and snowboard slopes, snowmobile routes and cross-country ski trails throughout Wisconsin, to ensure outdoor enthusiasts know exactly where to find fresh powder.

The interactive travel tool also lets users browse nearby attractions, accommodations or events to plan an entire weekend getaway, and share their photos with fellow winter sports enthusiasts.

Travelers can subscribe online to receive the report right in their email inbox every Thursday, check the report independently at TravelWisconsin.com or view it from a mobile device to plan a winter weekend on the go.