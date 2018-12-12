Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The book begins with an explanation of the latest new iOS 12 features like how to create a Memoji – a virtual character that looks like you! You can do this by going into messages, starting a new message, then tapping the monkey, and scrolling over to “new Memoji.”

You’ll also learn how to take control of your notifications by swiping left and using the new “manage” button. This way you can choose to have notifications from an app delivered silently. If it’s really bugging you, you can disable them completely in another tap.

There are lots of new digital wellness features on the iPhone, too.

101 Handy Tech Tips for the iPhone shows you how to set up Do Not Disturb during bedtime, which dims your lock screen and hides your notifications so you can rest better.

Family controls have moved to Screen Time. This means you can now set up App time limits for your kids, and even a new feature called Downtime where only specific apps work during, say, homework or reading time. You can also block inappropriate content from your kids.

One feature the book explains how to set up – and you need this right now – is Autofill Passwords. Your iPhone can create strong passwords and remember them for you; it will even type them in when you want to log in to an app!

Along with new tips, some favorites are in the book too: like how to turn your iPhone into a magnifying glass by hitting the side button three times fast. This can be set up under Accessibility in Settings.

Need to scan paper into a PDF? Just go into the Notes app, create a new note and hit the “plus” sign above the keyboard. You can even sign the document, too!

