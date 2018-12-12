‘Community, health, and fitness:’ A brand new cycle studio is pedaling to town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- A brand new cycle studio is pedaling to town -- and it's goal is to keep you energized, challenged and inspired. Kasey spent the morning at PowerCycle in Shorewood with a first look at the new space.

About PowerCycle

WHO WE ARE PowerCycle began as an indoor cycling studio in Wauwatosa, WI. PowerCycle is locally owned by Wisconsin natives, trained with a background in healthcare. We created PowerCycle from a passion for community, health, and fitness. We are focused on pushing our limits and having fun through energetic and effective group classes. PowerCycle opened doors on the second location in Shorewood, WI on Thanksgiving Day, 2018!

WHAT WE OFFER PowerCycle now offers both cardio and strength classes. We have a 45-minute indoor cycling class that features high-intensity cardio, muscle-toning strength training, and rhythm-based choreography. But it’s so much more than just a workout — it’s a powerful mind-body experience. Cycle classes are set to unique & regularly updated playlists. Our goal is to keep you energized, challenged, and most importantly inspired. We ride to get stronger physically and mentally. We ride to find our power!

