MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County inmate who escaped from jail will be bound over for trial.

Douglas Slock, 45, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 12 to charges of escaping and resisting an officer.

Deputies say he ran off while he was on work duty taking out the trash.

Slock was found the next day at a friend’s house in Cudahy, and was taken back to jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

He was initially arrested on a fifth OWI charge.