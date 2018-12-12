Patients at Children’s Hospital get in holiday spirit alongside Marquette men’s basketball team

MILWAUKEE — Patients at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and their families got to have a little bit of winter fun Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 12.

The hospital hosted its eighth annual “Winter Carnival.”

A choir sang holiday music, kids were able to do some crafting and play winter-themed games.

Dairy Queen even donated some “Blizzards” for them to enjoy.

Topping it off was special appearances by Miss Wisconsin, Marquette University’s men’s basketball team and of course, Santa Claus.