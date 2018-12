MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 12 near 13th and Becher.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained two non-life threatening gunshot wounds while driving her vehicle.

The unknown actor discharged a firearm several times striking the victim and her vehicle.

The victim was driven to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police are continuing to seek suspects.