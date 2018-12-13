Accused crack smoking mom to be sentenced after 2nd child dies in her care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee mother accused of getting high on crack cocaine and marijuana, and falling asleep alongside her 3-month-old baby on a couch -- suffocating the child -- will be sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 13. Wanda Pena will likely avoid serious prison time, as prosecutors have agreed to a plea deal.

This is the second child that has died in this woman's care. In 2015, FOX6 News told viewers about a boy who died when a television fell on top of him. That death was ruled an accident.

Now, Wanda Pena is accused of causing the death of her other child.

According to a criminal complaint, officials were called to a residence near 35th and National shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 7, to investigate a 3-month-old girl who was not breathing and was unresponsive. The Milwaukee Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police interviewed the baby's mother, Wanda Pena, who appeared to be lethargic throughout. Pena said she smoked a blunt while caring for her two children on the afternoon of Feb. 6th, and around 7 p.m., she bought $20 worth of crack cocaine and $5 worth of marijuana.

Shortly after, Pena stated she went inside the bathroom and smoked a portion of the crack cocaine. She then went and checked on the children, and returned to the bathroom to smoke the remaining crack cocaine and the marijuana.

The criminal complaint states while high, Pena was lying down on a couch, cradling the 3-month-old baby and was "in and out of sleep" while feeding her a bottle. Pena initially claimed she put the baby in a swing once the child fell asleep, but later admitted she woke up to the baby girl between her leg and back portion of the couch. The child was unresponsive. The complaint says Pena immediately called 911.

During an inspection of the baby girl, a detective found a small amount of copper-colored mesh wire inside her mouth, which is commonly used to smoke narcotics. Officials say Pena had no explanation for how it got there.

In a second interview, Pena admitted, "I think I did fall asleep on her, but I never meant to hurt her." She also stated, "I (expletive) up because my daughter's dead all because of me trying to smoke."