Are you hosting for the holidays? Check out this recipe for a classic rib roast

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for a classic rib roast.

Rib Roast with Horseradish Sauce

Ingredients

1 beef Ribeye Roast Bone-In (2 to 4 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (6 to 8 pounds)

Salt

Roasted Fennel (recipe follows) (optional)

Seasoning:

2 tablespoons coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Horseradish Sauce:

1/2 cup whipping cream

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh fennel bulb

3 tablespoons finely grated fresh horseradish

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh fennel fronds

1/8 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-1/2 to 3 hours for medium doneness.

Prepare Roasted Fennel, if desired.

Meanwhile, prepare Horseradish Sauce. Beat cream in medium bowl just until soft peaks form; do not overbeat. Add fennel bulb, horseradish, fennel fronds and salt; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Cook's Tip: Whipping cream has reached soft peaks when the beater is lifted and the cream forms a peak that gently falls to one side.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with horseradish sauce and roasted fennel, if desired.