“It makes a difference:” Make-A-Wish Wisconsin sets out to grant 35 wishes during Wish-A-Thon

GREENFIELD — With just one phone call, you can help make a difference in the lives of Wisconsin children. On Thursday, Dec. 13, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin launched its 10th annual Wish-A-Thon with 95.7 BIG FM.

This year, they’ve set out to grant 35 wishes to Wisconsin children.

“To be able to help families that are going through the darkest days of their lives just means so much to us,” said Meg McKenzie, 95.7 BIG FM radio host.

To meet their goal of raising $200,000, for 24 hours, they’re sharing inspiring stories from local families.

“Muskego, New Berlin, Grafton, Richfield. To talk about the power of that wish — how it changed not only the child’s health, but changed the whole family,” said McKenzie.

Thursday, 13-year-old Paul Koscinski joined 95.7 BIG FM radio hosts Meg and Murphy in the DJ booth. He was born with Kabuki Syndrome — a rare genetic condition.

“It’s just an honor to be able to share Paul’s wish,” said Patty Koscinski, Paul’s mom.

A baseball lover, his wish to attend an annual induction ceremony was granted in July, during a visit to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

“It was just amazing to be in that environment,” said Koscinski.

Now — Paul and his mom are spreading the word To help other kids’ wishes come true.

“It makes a difference in the life of a child, their family and it also really impacts anybody involved in the wish and these stories show exactly that,” said Forrest Doolen, director of marketing and communication with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

The Wish-A-Thon runs Thursday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To make your contribution over the phone, call 877-272-9474. You may also donate online by clicking HERE.