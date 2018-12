SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are looking to track down three suspects believed to have vandalized the Woodland Sculpture Garden.

Officials say the vandalism happened on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Sheboygan police released photos of the suspects appearing to be throwing items in the air.

Anyone with information on the identity of the three suspects pictures should contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office at 920-459-3112.