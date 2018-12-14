Gino has a first look at the new movie ‘On the Basis of Sex’

In the new movie "On the Basis of Sex" -- a young lawyer and her husband take on a groundbreaking gender discrimination case to the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1970s. Flash forward 40 years later -- that young lawyer just so happens to be Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Gino has a first look at the new bio-pic.
