I-94 North-South Project: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.
I-94 North-South Project:
- I-94 North from 27th Street to Root River reopened to 3 lanes this week and County G to 27th Street is scheduled to reopen to 3 lanes by Tuesday morning (12/18)
- 7-Mile Road under I-94 set to reopen by Tuesday morning (12/18)
- I-94 South from WIS 20 to WIS 142 (South Segment) reopened to 3 lanes this morning (Friday12/14),
- The reopening to 3 lanes of I-94 South from County G to WIS20 (Central Segment) is scheduled to occur in the next week couple of weeks weather permitting
- I-94 North from WIS 20 to County G (Central Segment) will open to 3 lanes by mid to late next week.