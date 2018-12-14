Dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for parts of SE Wisconsin

I-94 North-South Project: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 7:49 am, December 14, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 North-South Project:

  • I-94 North from 27th Street to Root River reopened to 3 lanes this week and County G to 27th Street is scheduled to reopen to 3 lanes by Tuesday morning (12/18)
  • 7-Mile Road under I-94 set to reopen by Tuesday morning (12/18)
  • I-94 South from WIS 20 to WIS 142 (South Segment) reopened to 3 lanes this morning (Friday12/14),
  • The reopening to 3 lanes of I-94 South from County G to WIS20 (Central Segment) is scheduled to occur in the next week couple of weeks weather permitting
  • I-94 North from WIS 20 to County G (Central Segment) will open to 3 lanes by mid to late next week.