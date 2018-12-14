‘Just in time for the holiday season:’ 800 meals packed for Milwaukee families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- During the holidays, sometimes the most important gift can be forgotten. To ensure that doesn't happen, Hunger Task Force officials and volunteers on Friday, Dec. 14, packed 800 boxes of food for Milwaukee families in need.

"Just in time for the holiday season. It's ham. It's pie. It's fresh, healthy items," said Jonathan Hansen, Hunger Task Force director of development.

Each box was filled with the ingredients for a festive dinner, but also enough food to support each family for about a week.

"Our mission is to help those in the community, and what better way to do it than the basic need of food?" said Gary Sievewright, Raymond James senior vice president.

Nearly 80 volunteers came together at the Hunger Task Force Distribution Center to make this effort a success -- including Sievewright and his team.

"I'm sweating! We have a great assembly line. It's a great team building opportunity for companies as well, and we have a lot of fun doing it," said Sievewright.

It was an effort to help families build special memories this holiday season.

"To help those that really need it the most, when we're really blessed and we take a basic needs for granted many times. It's very gratifying," said Sievewright.

Hunger Task Force serves about 50,000 people every month. If you'd like to make a contribution, CLICK HERE.