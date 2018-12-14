Police seek suspects after 3 liquor thefts at Metro Market in Menomonee Falls in 4 days

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying suspects accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of liquor from the Metro Market store on County Line Road. Police are investigating three thefts in four days.

The first incident happened on Dec. 6, shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said three suspects concealed numerous bottles of alcohol in handbags before fleeing the store.

The total loss to the business was $686.

Only one of the three suspects was captured clearly by surveillance cameras.

Police described her as a woman, black, between the ages of 40 and 50, wearing a black coat and green shirt. She stands about 5’7″ tall, with a medium build.

There were similar thefts the next day, Dec. 7, around 1:45 p.m. and on Dec. 10, around 6:45 p.m.

Police said two suspects concealed liquor in handbags before fleeing in a gold Ford Taurus.

The total loss to the business was $648.

The first suspect was described by police as a male, black, between the ages of 40 and 60, wearing a black letterman-style jacket, standing 6′ tall with a medium build. The second suspect was described as a woman, black, wearing a black coat, large sunglasses and a white knit cap, standing 5’5″ tall with a large build.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.