Read it: Reaction to lame-duck legislation signed into law by Governor Walker

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a sweeping package of Republican-written legislation Friday that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, brushing aside complaints that he is enabling a brazen power grab and ignoring the will of voters.

Below is reaction to lame-duck legislation.

Governor-elect Tony Evers

“Today, Governor Walker chose to ignore and override the will of the people of Wisconsin. This will no doubt be his legacy. The people demanded a change on November 6th, and they asked us to solve problems, not pick petty, political fights. The people of Wisconsin expect more from our government than what has happened in our state over the past few weeks. I’ve said all along that I will put the people of Wisconsin first and work to find common ground. That’s what the people of Wisconsin deserve. We are going to turn our focus to the pressing issues facing our state like fully funding public education, fixing our crumbling roads and bridges, and ensuring health care is affordable and protects people who have pre-existing conditions.”

Stephanie Bloomingdale, President of the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO

“On his way out the door, Gov. Walker has once again stuck it to the voters, ignoring the will of the people and approving last-minute lame duck changes to Wisconsin law that will trample the rights and freedoms of citizens in our democracy for years to come. This shameful power grab is a fitting coda to the Scott Walker era. An era that will go down in history as putting partisan politics and personal political ambition above all else. Scott Walker has once again chosen to rig the system to his own party’s advantage instead of protecting Wisconsin’s tradition of open and honest government. Wisconsinites will remember Scott Walker for failing to create jobs, attacking worker rights, ignoring democratic principles, and always, always putting politics and power above the people.”

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)

“I would like to thank Governor Walker for signing the extraordinary session proposals into law. Through his actions, he’s acknowledging the importance of the legislature as a co-equal branch of government. “As Democrats and the media continue to inflate these laws into something they’re not, Assembly Republicans are focusing on the new legislative session and will work to find common ground in divided government.”

Senator Larson

“Since taking office in 1993, Scott Walker’s appetite for the ‘divide and conquer’ accumulation of power was always clear. In his years in office, he has held back Wisconsin from pursuing more affordable health care by rejecting the Medicaid expansion. He held Wisconsin back from being connected to the rest of the country via high speed modern rail. He stood in the way of grants for high speed internet, refused to invest in homegrown renewable energy, and cut education more than any Governor in the history of our state. “Never before in our rich 170 year history, has a Governor signed lame duck bills into law that are specifically designed to curtail the power of his successor. These bills are an affront to everyone who voted on November 6th. Now, we will have an incoming Governor whose ability to manage both WEDC and DHS is severely hindered, a Governor who won’t be able to pull us out of the lawsuit that will put people with pre-existing conditions in danger, and a Governor who will be legislatively stopped from fulfilling the central campaign promises Wisconsinites voted for. “Now, in his last act in public office, he eschewed any shred of moral courage and instead went along 100% with the bills as given to him despite the fact that there were bipartisan calls for him to veto the entire package or portions of these regressive bills.”

Scot Ross, One Wisconsin Institute

“This attack by Republicans in the legislature is not just unprecedented — it’s undemocratic, it’s unconstitutional, it’s un-American. With the support of the National Redistricting Foundation, our legal counsel will be taking legal action to defend the voting rights victories we won in court in 2016 and protect the rights of Wisconsin voters, present and future. Scott Walker, Robin Vos and the Republicans have targeted the voters who went to the polls in record-setting numbers by attacking the right to voted. Record-setting early voting isn’t an emergency, it is democracy.”

Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities

“The Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities is disappointed that Governor Walker today signed into law a bill from last week’s Legislative Extraordinary Session that requires the Legislature to approve all changes and updates to Medicaid waivers, including waiver programs people with disabilities and their families rely in such as Family Care, IRIS, Children’s Long Term Supports, MAPP, Katie Beckett. This bill needlessly makes routine updates to Medicaid waiver programs more complex and time-consuming and adds a layer of bureaucratic requirements that takes Department of Health Services time away from time that could be used making improvements to programs for people with disabilities. People with disabilities and their families from all parts of the state requested that the Governor veto this legislation because of potential future negative impacts, including delays that could jeopardize federal waiver funding.”

Democratic Governors Association

“By signing this shameful and undemocratic legislation, Governor Scott Walker is cementing his legacy of extreme partisanship and divisiveness. This power grab is an assault on democracy – and it will not stand up to legal scrutiny. This is nothing short of an attempt to overrule the will of the voters of Wisconsin. In a democracy, you don’t get to change the rules just because you lost. Governor Walker has refused to come to terms with the simple fact that Wisconsin voted for change in November. We urge governors across the country to stand with us in condemning this affront to democracy and gubernatorial responsibility.”

Nicole Safar, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin