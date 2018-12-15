Sun Prairie Girl Scout troop leader accused of sexual assault of a child

SUN PRAIRIE — A volunteer Girl Scout “troop leader” is accused of sexual assault of a child.

According to Sun Prairie police, Steven Faust, 49, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 13 on charges of engaging in repeated acts of child sexual assault of the same child.

Police said an investigation began after reports of multiple acts of sexual assault of a child between 2010 and 2015. It was revealed Faust had been communicating with multiple juvenile females through social media, police said.

Sun Prairie police noted Faust was serving as a Girl Scout troop leader during these incidents. Our partners at WMTV in Madison reported Badgerland Girl Scouts officials said in a statement Faust was terminated from his volunteer position upon learning about the investigation. They said they are cooperating with law enforcement.

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin said police believe the assaults did not happen at a Girl Scout activity.

According to WMTV, protocol requires every Girl Scouts troop to have two unrelated adults, one of whom must be female. Additionally, every troop co-leader and troop volunteer is required to undergo a thorough background check, which Faust had passed at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.