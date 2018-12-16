Mercedes Benz Stadium hints at ‘Sweet Victory’ for Spongebob fans during Super Bowl 53

ATLANTA — Fans of “Spongebob Squarepants” suffered a tragic loss on Nov. 27 when it was announced the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, passed away at age 57 — but there may be a glimmer of hope following the sad news.

To honor the late Hillenburg, passionate fans started an online petition for the 2019 Super Bowl to play “Sweet Victory,” a famous song from the legendary cartoon, during the half-time show. The petition went viral, of course, gaining nearly one million signatures in a matter of weeks.

On Dec. 12, the official Mercedes Benz Stadium Twitter account posted a gif referencing the “Sweet Victory” episode — perhaps implying the petition’s dream could potentially become a reality. The Atlanta stadium is hosting the 53rd Super Bowl, and it’s now clear stadium officials have gotten wind of the viral request to honor Hillenburg.

As of Sunday, Dec. 16, the tweet has nearly 30,000 retweets and 86,000 likes.