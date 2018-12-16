× Police investigate 3 non-fatal shootings Sunday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three shootings that happened Sunday, Dec. 16.

The first happened near 50th and Fairmount around midnight, where a 26-year-old man was shot and wounded when an argument escalated. The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

About five-and-a-half hours later, a 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound near 13th and Windlake and taken to the hospital.

Around 1 p.m., police were called out to 97th and Beatrice for the shooting of a man. He was taken to the hospital.

The investigations are ongoing. It’s unclear whether any suspects have been arrested.