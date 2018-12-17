Police: Convicted sex offender Jose Ramirez III to be released in Kenosha on Jan. 1

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department alerted the public on Monday, Dec. 17 that Jose Ramirez III, a convicted sex offender, will be released on Jan. 1, 2019. Officials say he has served the sentence imposed by the courts.

Ramirez, 43, is described as a male, white, 5’9″ tall, weighing 207 pounds. Officials say he has numerous tattoos/piercings including:

Left arm: “Jose,” 3 skulls, eagle, grim reaper, marijuana leaf, Harley-Davidson symbol

Right arm: Flaming ball, pitchfork, 2 hearts, cross, fish, sea horse, tribal design

Left & right ear and right eyebrow piercings

A news release from Kenosha police indicates Ramirez was convicted of one count of repeated acts of sexual assault of a child. Ramirez will reside at a home on 44th Place in the City of Kenosha. He is listed as a life registrant of the sex offender registry and will be on GPS tracking with 24-hour electronic monitoring.

Ramirez is not permitted to have unsupervised contact with minors. He is not permitted to have any contact with his victim. He is not allowed to be at taverns, bars, liquor stores and he is not permitted to consume alcohol or drugs.

