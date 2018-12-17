FOX6 presents Perry’s People: Names and faces you won’t soon forget
MILWAUKEE — They are the names and faces of people you may or may not know. But their stories will hit home with many of us — because they all want to make our community a better place to live.
FOX6 News presents Perry’s People on Monday, Dec. 17. Ted Perry shares those stories and brings some perspective into our daily lives. The stories included in the hour-long special are linked just below:
- ‘Once we all in here, it’s one:’ Butler Skateland draws skaters of all ages, races
- Former TV news anchor helps those suffering depression with podcast; ‘I can give voice’
- ‘Keep ‘er movin:’ Meet Charlie Berens; you know him best as the ‘Manitowoc Minute’ guy
- ‘We can make a difference here:’ Keith Posley is ready to do what’s needed to improve MPS
- ‘My morning meditation:’ Bay View woman’s quest to clear plastic from beaches takes her to restaurants
- Getting to know you: Ted Perry’s strange but insightful trip on the Green Line