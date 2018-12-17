‘Give the gift of life:’ Red Cross issues urgent call for blood, platelet donations
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 20-Jan. 15
WI
Dodge
Beaver Dam
1/7/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
1/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
12/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
1/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St
Horicon
1/4/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St
Juneau
1/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave
Mayville
1/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Stree
Randolph
1/14/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.
Rubicon
1/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P
Watertown
1/8/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive
1/14/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marquardt Village Towne Centre, 1045 Hill St
Waupun
12/27/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St
1/3/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
Mount Calvary
1/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
Ripon
12/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
12/28/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Waterloo
12/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
1/3/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
12/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Marys Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St
_______________
Milwaukee
Franklin
1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greenfield
1/4/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Greenfield Police Department, 5300 W Layton Ave
Milwaukee
12/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, 1721 W Canal St
12/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, 1721 W Canal St
12/28/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Layton Grove/Garden Apartments, 2220 ?W Layton Ave
1/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl
1/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., School Sisters of St. Francis Milwaukee, 1515 S. Layton Blvd.
1/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn
1/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave
Oak Creek
12/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Oak Creek Police Department, 301 W Ryan Rd
1/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St
Whitefish Bay
1/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
1/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Fredonia
12/20/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave
_______________
Racine
Racine
1/4/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
1/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St
Plymouth
1/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
12/21/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/28/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Country Academy Sheboygan, 4101 Technology Pkwy
1/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
1/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
12/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
12/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
12/21/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.
Sharon
1/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
1/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Armory, 146 W North St
_______________
Waushara
Coloma
1/5/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 409 N Slater St