‘Give the gift of life:’ Red Cross issues urgent call for blood, platelet donations

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 20-Jan. 15

WI

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/7/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

1/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

12/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

1/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St

Horicon

1/4/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Juneau

1/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Mayville

1/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Stree

Randolph

1/14/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Rubicon

1/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Watertown

1/8/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

1/14/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marquardt Village Towne Centre, 1045 Hill St

Waupun

12/27/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

1/3/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Mount Calvary

1/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

12/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

12/28/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Waterloo

12/18/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

1/3/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

12/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Marys Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greenfield

1/4/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Greenfield Police Department, 5300 W Layton Ave

Milwaukee

12/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, 1721 W Canal St

12/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, 1721 W Canal St

12/28/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Layton Grove/Garden Apartments, 2220 ?W Layton Ave

1/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AO Smith Corp, 11270 W Park Pl

1/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., School Sisters of St. Francis Milwaukee, 1515 S. Layton Blvd.

1/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

1/18/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

Oak Creek

12/21/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Oak Creek Police Department, 301 W Ryan Rd

1/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St

Whitefish Bay

1/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

1/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Fredonia

12/20/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

_______________

Racine

Racine

1/4/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

1/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Plymouth

1/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

12/21/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/28/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Country Academy Sheboygan, 4101 Technology Pkwy

1/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

1/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

12/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

12/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

12/21/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.

Sharon

1/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

1/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater Armory, 146 W North St

_______________

Waushara

Coloma

1/5/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 409 N Slater St