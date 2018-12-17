List of Jesuit priests facing accusations of sexual abuse includes Marquette University, MUHS staff

MILWAUKEE -- The Roman Catholic Jesuit province serving much of the eastern United States on Monday released the names of Jesuit priests who face "credible or established" accusations of sexual abuse of minors dating to 1950. The list includes eight priests in Wisconsin -- four in Milwaukee.

A letter from the Jesuits said the list was released in an effort to be transparent, but some survivors in southeast Wisconsin said this isn't enough.

The list includes three who worked at Marquette University High School, one at Marquette University and four others at another Jesuit school in southwestern Wisconsin. Two other priests from Chicago were once under the supervision of former Marquette University President Robert Wild. This fall, he pulled his name from a new residence hall, saying he mishandled allegations against three priests while working in Chicago -- before his time at Marquette University.

Marquette University

"This has been a long time coming. The problem is that these lists are not complete. We have names of offenders and know of offenders who are not on this list," said Peter Isely, the founder of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, or SNAP.

The names from Midwest Jesuits include:

  • Father Robert Joda -- accused of a 1970 incident while working at Marquette University.
  • Brother Robert Joyce -- accused of incidents from 1963 to 1965 while working at Marquette University High School.
  • Father Michael Kolb -- accused of a 1986 incident while working at the high school.
  • Father Perry Robinson -- accused of incidents between 1974 and 1978 -- also at the high school.

Peter Isely

Attorneys general are investigating in more than a dozen states. Isely and others have called on Wisconsin to join the investigation.

"We're hoping this is going to push, urge the new attorney general to investigate," said Isely.

Isely said there's still a long road ahead for survivors in southeast Wisconsin.

"There are a lot of survivors that have taken their lives. There are an alarming number of victims over the course of their lives, that cannot live with what happened to them," said Isely.

FOX6 News is awaiting a response from Marquette University officials.

Complete statement from Marquette University High School: 

"Marquette University High School fully supports the release of information of Jesuits of the Midwest Province with established allegations of sexual abuse of minors since 1955.The public release of these names is another reminder of a dark time in the Church's history. We join the Jesuit Midwest Province in offering our deepest apologies. It is time for transparency, reconciliation and healing. Our concern—first and foremost—are with the victim-survivors.

Marquette High takes any report alleging abuse with the utmost attention and seriousness. We deplore such behavior and have zero tolerance for it. The protection and safety of our students is our number one priority. Today, if Marquette High receives an abuse allegation by a minor, the school is mandated to immediately report to the appropriate authorities, including law enforcement and child protective services. The individual in question would be immediately placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation."

Complete statement from Peter Isely/SNAP:

"Today the Midwest Province of the Jesuit order released a list of names of known clerical child sex offenders, including those who were working in Wisconsin.

The release of names today comes after months of revelations throughout the United States related to the ongoing crisis of clergy sex abuse and cover up by the hierarchy of the Catholic Church – including its religious orders – who have remained for too long the hidden dimension of this still unfolding story.

Today’s list is only a list of names. Those names were compiled by the organization that was responsible for both the abuse and the cover up of child sex crimes. This list does not supply even the most basic information such as the assignment history of the offender or the date the allegation was received.

With every new “name dump” that has been occurring throughout the United States, there has been evidence from justice officials and victims’ organizations that these lists are not complete. Now that this latest list has been released, the attorney general in each state where Jesuits have had offenders should vet these lists for the public. In states where attorneys general have already begun such investigations, such as Illinois, dozens of names have been determined to have been left off lists released by church officials.

More importantly, each name of an offender priest should be accompanied by its church file, which will reveal how that case was handled by church officials. Those names — the names of religious order provincials and bishops who covered up these crimes — are as essential to a full accounting of these crimes as is the name of the offender.

Among the worst evidence of abuse and cover up by the Wisconsin province concerns cases and files which were not released today related to Jesuit offenders in church run boarding schools in the Native American Pine and Rosebud reservations in South and North Dakota, the tribal lands of the Lakota Sioux.

It was a long-standing practice by the Jesuits to transfer or “dump” clerical sex offenders into “mission” territories inside of many of the major tribal communities throughout North America. In places where there has been the court ordered release of Jesuit files, such as in Alaska, this practice and clear pattern of human and civil rights violations, embody the most horrific and shameful episode of the entire sexual abuse crisis in the United States. Although several offenders working or transferred to these tribal territories are listed, there is no mention in today’s announcement or responsibility taken for this unconscionable practice, which remains today under a near complete veil of secrecy, neglect and darkness.

Native American survivors, including of Jesuit run institutions in South Dakota, have attempted to bring their cases to court but have been barred by state law and a wholly archaic statute of limitations there.  No federal investigation of these crimes has ever been commenced. There has simply been no justice for these survivors.

Given these facts, we believe that a full investigation by the Wisconsin Attorney General of the Wisconsin Province and the Federal US Attorney are especially urgent and required after today’s release. Such an investigation is the only path to justice."

Complete list of USA Midwest Province Jesuits with "established allegation(s) of sexual abuse of a minor: 

"This list is comprised of the names of Jesuits against whom there is one or more established allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. These Jesuits are or were members of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, or its predecessor entities, since 1955. This list also contains the names of Jesuits from other Jesuit provinces, who were in the Midwest Province at the time of the allegation.

The Midwest Province was formed in June 2017 from the former Chicago, Chicago-Detroit, Detroit, and Wisconsin provinces, and encompasses Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Midwest Province currently has 510 Jesuit members; approximately 4,000 Jesuits have served in the province since 1955.

An established allegation is based on the facts and circumstances of each case wherein there is a reasonable certainty that the sexual abuse of a minor occurred. An established allegation leads to the Jesuit’s permanent removal from public ministry and possible criminal prosecution. The names on this list are based on a process of consultation and not a legal judgment.

This list is based on investigations that have been completed. Jesuits with allegations that are currently being investigated have not been included on this list. We have also retained an outside third-party investigation service, Hillard Heintze, to conduct an examination of our records to make sure that our disclosure of names is complete. When an allegation is deemed established, the list will be updated.

The list below is organized into three sections:

1) Contains the names of Jesuits against whom an established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was made and investigated while the Jesuit was living or against whom multiple established allegations were received after his death. While an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond, multiple allegations against a Jesuit may indicate a corroborative pattern of abuse which support the conclusion of established allegations.

2) Contains the names of Jesuits against whom a single established allegation was received after his death. While any allegation received is investigated to the extent possible, an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond.

3) Contains the names of Jesuits whose names have been published on a diocesan website, another Jesuit province website, named in a civil lawsuit, named within a bankruptcy court process, and/or named in a grand jury report.

It is important to note that inclusion on this list does not necessarily mean that these allegations are true or correct or that the accused Jesuit has been found guilty of a crime or liable for any civil claim. Many of these allegations arise from events that occurred decades after the alleged abuse would have taken place, making it difficult to conduct a complete investigation. In addition, some of these allegations were made after an accused Jesuit died and therefore, he did not have the opportunity to respond for himself.

The Midwest Province encourages anyone who has been abused by a Jesuit to contact the appropriate civil authorities and also Marjorie O’Dea, Director of the Office of Safe Environment at 773-975-6876 or via mail to: 1010 N Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642."

Section One
Midwest Province Jesuits with an established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.
This section contains the names of Jesuits against whom an established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was made and investigated while the Jesuit was living or against whom multiple established allegations were received after his death. While an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond, multiple allegations against a Jesuit may indicate a corroborative pattern of abuse which support the conclusion of established allegations.
Name Date of Birth Date of
Entrance		 Single (s)
or more than
one allegation (+)		 Year(s)
of Incident(s)		 Jesuit institution
where the Jesuit was missioned
at time of incident(s)		 Status
Fr. Henry A.
Brockman, S.J.		 9/30/1881 8/11/00 + 1950s; 1960s St. Ignatius High School
Cleveland, OH		 Deceased: 2/21/1973
Fr. Ignatius M.
Burrill, S.J.		 8/16/06 8/8/24 + 1950s

1977

 St. Ignatius High School
Cleveland, OHLoyola Academy
Wilmette, IL		 Deceased: 3/8/1987
Br. Donald J.
Butler, S.J.		 5/4/16 7/17/35 + 1964-1968 Holy Family Parish
Chicago, IL		 Deceased: 7/27/1999
Fr. J. Michael
Cannon, S.J.		 4/13/44 8/14/62 s 1967-1971 Campion High School
Prarie du Chien, WI		 Dismissed: 3/6/1997
Fr. James A.
Condon, S.J.		 6/12/06 9/20/26 + 1960s

1965

 The Queen's Work
St. Louis, MOSt. Xavier High School
Cincinnati, OH
Victim was not a student
of St. Xavier High School.		 Deceased: 3/28/1993
Fr. Michael E.
Dorrler, S.J.		 1/17/49 9/6/75 s 1990 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School
Indianapolis, IN		 Permanently removed from Public Ministry.
Fr. Willard J.
Dressel, S.J.		 6/26/23 8/17/41 + 1970s; 1980s Creighton Preparatory School
Omaha, NE		 Deceased:
8/28/2007
Fr. Robert J.
Erpenbeck, S.J.		 12/22/11 8/7/31 + 1961

1964

 Jesuit Novitiate
Milford, OHMilford Retreat Center
Milford, OH		 Deceased:
12/6/1986
Fr. Mark A.
Finan, S.J.		 3/22/16 8/7/34 + 1944

1964-1965

 St. Ignatius College Prep
Chicago, ILSt. Xavier High School
Cincinnati, OH		 Dismissed:
4/13/1973
Fr. John J.
Gallen, S.J.
(of the New York Province)		 11/29/32 8/14/50 s 1980 St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sylvania, OH		 Deceased:
4/17/2011
Fr. Thomas M.
Gannon, S.J.		 10/19/36 9/1/54 + 1961-1966

1983

1993

1998

 St. Ignatius High School
Cleveland, OHSt. James Church
Gary, INOur Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Chicago, ILHoly Family Church
Chicago, IL		 Deceased:
12/19/2011
Fr. Gerald B.
Garvey, S.J.		 6/12/00 9/2/20 + 1950s St. Ignatius High School
Cleveland, OH		 Deceased:
8/3/1960
Br. James F.
Gates, S.J.		 12/17/43 3/8/64 + 1966-1970 St. Mary's Mission
Omak, WA.
Diocese of Spokane		 Dismissed:
8/27/2012
Fr. Thomas R.
Haller, S.J.		 12/23/20 9/1/40 + 1950

1960s

 Campion High School
Prairie du Chien, WICreighton Preparatory School
Omaha, NE
Victim was not a student at
Creighton Preparatory.		 Dismissed: 8/18/1982
Laicized 1983
Fr. Robert J.
Joda, S.J.		 3/28/27 2/4/45 s 1970 Marquette University
Milwaukee, WI		 Permanently removed from Public Ministry.
Br. Robert E.
Joyce, S.J.		 8/5/33 7/11/53 + 1963-1965 Marquette University High School
Milwaukee, WI		 Dismissed:
7/5/1965
Fr. Daniel J.
Kenney, S.J.		 6/15/32 8/8/50 + 1980-1987 Creighton Preparatory School
Omaha, NE		 Permanently removed from Public Ministry.
Fr. Bernard P.
Knoth, S.J.		 12/22/48 8/21/66 + 1986-1988 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School
Indianapolis, IN		 Dismissed: 8/29/2009
Laicized: 8/29/2009
Fr. J. Robert
Koch, S.J.		 4/21/13 8/27/30 s 1966 St. Ignatius College Prep
Chicago, IL		 Deceased:
12/6/1996
Fr. Michael R.
Kolb, S.J.		 4/20/52 8/19/71 s 1986 Marquette University High School
Milwaukee, WI		 Permanently removed from Public Ministry.
Fr. R. James
Kurtz, S.J.		 5/12/45 8/20/63 + 1970; 1987-1989; 2001 University of Detroit Jesuit High School
Detroit, MI		 Permanently removed from Public Ministry; Currently incarcerated in federal prison
Fr. John H.
Lane, S.J.
(of the Patna Province)		 10/23/06 9/2/25 + 1966 - 1976 Holy Family Parish
Chicago, IL		 Deceased: 2/21/2000
Fr. J. Roger
Lucey, S.J.		 5/23/27 2/4/45 + 1962-1963

1970-1972

 Campion Jesuit High School
Prairie du Chien, WIJesuit Community
St. Paul, MN		 Deceased:
4/7/2002
Fr. David F.
McCarthy, S.J.		 12/6/18 9/1/38 + 19635-1978 Holy Family Parish
Chicago, IL		 Deceased:
2/28/1999
Br. Howard J.
McDonough, S.J.		 12/23/46 3/5/66 s 1973 Walsh Jesuit High School
Cuyahoga Falls, OH		 Dismissed:
4/4/1975
Fr. Donald J.
McGuire, S.J.		 7/9/30 8/21/47 + 1954-1957
1965-19701974-197619761976-19811981-1984

1984

1985-1988

1988-2002

2002-2005

 Loyola Academy
Chicago & Wilmette, ILCarroll House
Washington, DCLoyola Unversity Chicago
Chicago, ILUniversity of San Francisco
San Francisco, CABellarmine Jesuit Retreat House
Barrington, IL

Sacred Heart Retreat House
Alhambra, CA

Bellarmine Jesuit Retreat House
Barrington, IL

Canisius House
Evanston, IL

Chicago Jesuit Community
Chicago, IL

 Dismissed:
12/21/2007Laicized: 2/22/2008Died in federal prison
on 1/13/2017
The deceased former Jesuit, Donald J. McGuire, was an active retreat director who travelled extensively throughout the USA and internationally.
The range of his abuse spanned multiple incidents over multiple years at multiple locations. The specific locations of established abuse include some
of the locations where he was missioned or residing, as well as some unknown locations.
Fr. Thomas S.
McShane, S.J.		 7/22/29 8/8/47 s 1950's St. Francis Mission
St. Francis, SD		 Deceased: 10/16/2018
Fr. Maurice F.
Meyers, S.J.		 7/11/12 8/27/30 + 1956-1957

1959

1964

 Summer chaplain at Alpine Scout Camp, Alpine, NJ During these academic years, he was teaching in the country of Russia as a faculty member of the Russian Center of Fordham University (Bronx, NY).

Summer chaplain at Ten Mile River Scout Camp, Narrowsburg, NY Beginning with the 1959-1960 academic year, he was a teacher at St. Ignatius College Prep, Chicago, IL.

St. Ignatius College Prep Chicago, IL

 Deceased: 1/24/1980
Fr. Edward J.
O'Brien, S.J.		 5/4/14 8/14/32 + 1958;
1971-1982		 Xavier University
Cincinnati, OH		 Deceased: 2/16/1983
Fr. Donald J. O'Shaughnessy, S.J. 11/6/23 8/8/42 + 1960s

1970s

 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School
Indianapolis, INLoyola Academy
Wilmette, IL		 Deceased: 7/8/2013
Mr. Eugene E.
Parshall, S.J.		 10/14/30 8/17/55 + 1964 Holy Rosary Mission / Red Cloud Indian School
Pine Ridge, SD		 Dismissed: 5/7/1964
Fr. John J.
Powell, S.J.		 9/22/25 8/20/43 + 1966-1967

1967

1967

 Bellarmine School of Theology
North Aurora, ILLoyola University Chicago
Chicago, ILVisiting Retreat Director at Rosarian Academy
West Palm Beach, FL		 Deceased: 9/24/2009
Fr. Thomas J.
Powers, S.J.		 4/30/41 9/1/59 + 1970s

1973-1978

1985-1986

2000

 St. Ignatius High School
Cleveland, OHJohn Carroll University
University Heights, OHWalsh Jesuit High School
Cuyahoga Falls, OHColombiere Center
Clarkston, MI		 Dismissed: 7/6/2001
Fr. M. Lawrence
Reuter, S.J.		 8/12/40 9/1/58 + 1986-1988 Loyola Academy
Wilmette, IL		 Permanently removed from Public Ministry.
Fr. Perry L.
Robinson, S.J.		 6/15/41 9/3/59 + 1974-1978 Marquette University High School
Milwaukee, WI		 Permanently removed from Public Ministry.
Fr. William J.
Spine, S.J.		 1/2/40 9/1/60 + 1975-1976

1975-1979

1979-1982

 Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky

Tacna, Peru

Our Lady of Mercy Rectory
Bronx, NY

St. Ignatius Parish
Brooklyn, NY

 Permanently removed from Public Ministry.
Fr. Stanley T.
Wisniewski, S.J.		 6/7/33 9/2/51 s 1966 St. Ignatius College Prep
Chicago, IL		 Deceased: 6/27/2005
Section Two
Jesuit with a single established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor received after his death.
This section contains the names of Jesuits against whom a single established allegation was received after his death. While any allegation received is investigated to the extent possible, an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond.
Name Date of Birth Date of
Entrance		 Single (s) or
more than
one allegation (+)		 Year(s)
of Incident(s)		 Jesuit institution
where the Jesuit was missioned
at time of incident(s)		 Status
Fr. Harry J.
Barton, S.J.		 3/29/09 8/8/28 s 1956-1957 St. Ignatius College Prep
Chicago, IL		 Deceased: 2/16/1988
Fr. David C.
Bayne, S.J.		 1/11/18 8/31/41 s 1992 University of Iowa Law School
Iowa City, IA		 Deceased: 4/8/2009
Fr. Emmanuel
Briffa, S.J.
(of the Malta Province)		 9/18/27 3/29/48 s 1957 Malta; Visiting friends in Canton, OH Dismissed: 12/28/1963
Fr. Robert C.
Broome, S.J.		 7/19/12 8/27/30 s 1956 St. Ignatius High School
Cleveland, OH		 Deceased: 4/17/2000
Fr. Roy A.
Drake, S.J.
(of the New York Province)		 7/3/30 7/30/51 s 1980's John Carroll University
University Heights, OH		 Deceased: 8/21/2008
Fr. Burton J.
Fraser, S.J.		 9/25/1899 9/2/20 s 1953-57 Military Chaplain Deceased: 5/6/1971
Fr. Oscar
Gumucio, S.J.
(of the Bolivia Province)		 1/7/29 2/14/47 s 1970-1972 St. Patrick's Parish and Lincoln Junior High School
Cleveland, OH		 Dismised: 6/20/1975
Fr. Allan F.
Kirk, S.J.		 3/21/34 8/8/52 s 1979 St. Ignatius College Prep
Chicago, IL		 Deceased: 8/11/2006
Fr. Patrick L.
McLaughlin, S.J.		 2/7/07 9/2/25 s 1957 - 1959 University of Detroit High School, Detroit, MI Deceased: 11/12/1970
Fr. Philip T.
Mooney, S.J.		 12/31/26 8/20/44 s 1953-1954 Holy Family Parish
Chicago, IL		 Dismissed: 11/7/1989
Fr. Donald O.
Nastold, S.J.		 9/16/27 8/20/45 s 1999-2000 St. Francis Xavier Church
Cincinnati, OH		 Deceased: 4/12/2007
Fr. James V.
O'Connor, S.J.		 7/26/20 2/4/46 s 1968-1971 Campion High School
Prairie du Chien, WI		 Deceased: 5/29/1981
Fr. Zacharias
Palakunnel, S.J.
(of the
Kerala Province, India)		 1/7/26 8/2/42 s 1973-1974 St. Eugene Parish
Fox Point, WI		 Deceased: 1991
Fr. Wilton L.
Skiffington, S.J.		 7/18/03 8/8/23 s 1963-1964 Loyola Academy
Wilmette, IL		 Deceased: 9/25/1988
Fr. Gerald F.
Smola, S.J.		 1/1/19 9/1/38 s 1950's University of Detroit Jesuit High School
Detroit, MI		 Dismissed: 11/14/1969
Fr. Gerald A.
Streeter, S.J.		 5/26/37 9/1/55 s 1963-1964 Loyola Academy
Wilmette, IL		 Deceased: 10/31/1996
Fr. Charles E.
Sullivan, S.J.		 7/16/03 1/7/27 s 1958-1959 Our Lady of the Springs Church,
French Lick, IN		 Deceased: 9/3/1996
Fr. Bernard
Van der Schueren, S.J.
(of the
Netherlands Province)		 8/10/22 9/7/42 s 1989 St. Michael's Parish
Marquette, MI		 Deceased: 7/25/2009
Section Three
Jesuits whose names have been published on a diocesan website, Jesuit province website, named in a civil lawsuit, named within a bankruptcy court process, and/or named in a grand jury report.
This section contains the names of Jesuits previously published on a diocesan website, another Jesuit province website, named in a lawsuit, named within a bankruptcy court proceeding and/or named in a grand jury report. The details of the investigative process and evaluation of these allegations cannot be verified by the Midwest Jesuits.  The names are re-published here because they are already in the public domain.
Name Date of Birth Date of Entrance Single (s) or
more than
one allegation (+)		  Year(s)
of Incident(s)		 Source for inclusion on this list Status
Br. Francis P.
Chapman, S.J.		 3/14/15 2/2/33 unknown unknown Lawsuit:
St. Francis Mission		 Deceased: 11/30/1990
Fr. Bernard D.
Fagan, S.J.
(of the Missouri Province)		 2/18/22 9/1/39 unknown unknown Lawsuit:
St. Francis Mission		 Deceased: 11/10/1997
Br. Paul A. V.
Frey, S.J.
(of the Missouri
Province)		 2/7/20 12/7/41 unknown unknown Lawsuit:
St. Francis Mission		 Deceased: 4/11/1986
Fr. Joseph C.
Gill, S.J.		 7/15/26 8/18/46 unknown unknown Lawsuit:
St. Francis Mission		 Deceased: 12/9/2012
Fr. Albert A.
Janka, S.J.		 6/26/31 8/8/49 unknown unknown Lawsuit:
St. Francis Mission		 Deceased: 1/15/1986
Fr. Edward J.
Konat, S.J.		 10/20/45 9/1/64 unknown unknown Listed in the 2018
Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report		 Dismissed:
1981
Fr. Francis X.
Nawn, S.J. (of the Oregon Province)		 1/1/19 9/1/38 unknown unknown Bankruptcy:
Oregon Province		 Deceased: 10/1/1992
Fr. George M. Pieper, S.J. (of the Missouri Province) 1/18/17 9/1/35 unknown unknown Lawsuit:
St. Francis Mission		 Deceased: 1/26/1998
Fr. Anthony J.
Short, S.J.
(of the USA Central Southern Province)		 2/6/39 8/8/58 unknown unknown Listed on the USA Central Southern
Province website		 Permanently removed from Public Ministry.
Fr. Kenneth T. Walleman, S.J. 7/30/23 2/4/47 unknown unknown Lawsuit:
St. Francis Mission		 Deceased: 9/15/2014
 

 
