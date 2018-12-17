List of Jesuit priests facing accusations of sexual abuse includes Marquette University, MUHS staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Roman Catholic Jesuit province serving much of the eastern United States on Monday released the names of Jesuit priests who face "credible or established" accusations of sexual abuse of minors dating to 1950. The list includes eight priests in Wisconsin -- four in Milwaukee.

A letter from the Jesuits said the list was released in an effort to be transparent, but some survivors in southeast Wisconsin said this isn't enough.

The list includes three who worked at Marquette University High School, one at Marquette University and four others at another Jesuit school in southwestern Wisconsin. Two other priests from Chicago were once under the supervision of former Marquette University President Robert Wild. This fall, he pulled his name from a new residence hall, saying he mishandled allegations against three priests while working in Chicago -- before his time at Marquette University.

"This has been a long time coming. The problem is that these lists are not complete. We have names of offenders and know of offenders who are not on this list," said Peter Isely, the founder of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, or SNAP.

The names from Midwest Jesuits include:

Father Robert Joda -- accused of a 1970 incident while working at Marquette University.

Brother Robert Joyce -- accused of incidents from 1963 to 1965 while working at Marquette University High School.

Father Michael Kolb -- accused of a 1986 incident while working at the high school.

Father Perry Robinson -- accused of incidents between 1974 and 1978 -- also at the high school.

Attorneys general are investigating in more than a dozen states. Isely and others have called on Wisconsin to join the investigation.

"We're hoping this is going to push, urge the new attorney general to investigate," said Isely.

Isely said there's still a long road ahead for survivors in southeast Wisconsin.

"There are a lot of survivors that have taken their lives. There are an alarming number of victims over the course of their lives, that cannot live with what happened to them," said Isely.

FOX6 News is awaiting a response from Marquette University officials.

Complete statement from Marquette University High School:

"Marquette University High School fully supports the release of information of Jesuits of the Midwest Province with established allegations of sexual abuse of minors since 1955.The public release of these names is another reminder of a dark time in the Church's history. We join the Jesuit Midwest Province in offering our deepest apologies. It is time for transparency, reconciliation and healing. Our concern—first and foremost—are with the victim-survivors. Marquette High takes any report alleging abuse with the utmost attention and seriousness. We deplore such behavior and have zero tolerance for it. The protection and safety of our students is our number one priority. Today, if Marquette High receives an abuse allegation by a minor, the school is mandated to immediately report to the appropriate authorities, including law enforcement and child protective services. The individual in question would be immediately placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation."

Complete statement from Peter Isely/SNAP:

"Today the Midwest Province of the Jesuit order released a list of names of known clerical child sex offenders, including those who were working in Wisconsin. The release of names today comes after months of revelations throughout the United States related to the ongoing crisis of clergy sex abuse and cover up by the hierarchy of the Catholic Church – including its religious orders – who have remained for too long the hidden dimension of this still unfolding story. Today’s list is only a list of names. Those names were compiled by the organization that was responsible for both the abuse and the cover up of child sex crimes. This list does not supply even the most basic information such as the assignment history of the offender or the date the allegation was received. With every new “name dump” that has been occurring throughout the United States, there has been evidence from justice officials and victims’ organizations that these lists are not complete. Now that this latest list has been released, the attorney general in each state where Jesuits have had offenders should vet these lists for the public. In states where attorneys general have already begun such investigations, such as Illinois, dozens of names have been determined to have been left off lists released by church officials. More importantly, each name of an offender priest should be accompanied by its church file, which will reveal how that case was handled by church officials. Those names — the names of religious order provincials and bishops who covered up these crimes — are as essential to a full accounting of these crimes as is the name of the offender. Among the worst evidence of abuse and cover up by the Wisconsin province concerns cases and files which were not released today related to Jesuit offenders in church run boarding schools in the Native American Pine and Rosebud reservations in South and North Dakota, the tribal lands of the Lakota Sioux. It was a long-standing practice by the Jesuits to transfer or “dump” clerical sex offenders into “mission” territories inside of many of the major tribal communities throughout North America. In places where there has been the court ordered release of Jesuit files, such as in Alaska , this practice and clear pattern of human and civil rights violations, embody the most horrific and shameful episode of the entire sexual abuse crisis in the United States. Although several offenders working or transferred to these tribal territories are listed, there is no mention in today’s announcement or responsibility taken for this unconscionable practice, which remains today under a near complete veil of secrecy, neglect and darkness. Native American survivors, including of Jesuit run institutions in South Dakota, have attempted to bring their cases to court but have been barred by state law and a wholly archaic statute of limitations there. No federal investigation of these crimes has ever been commenced. There has simply been no justice for these survivors. Given these facts, we believe that a full investigation by the Wisconsin Attorney General of the Wisconsin Province and the Federal US Attorney are especially urgent and required after today’s release. Such an investigation is the only path to justice."

Complete list of USA Midwest Province Jesuits with "established allegation(s) of sexual abuse of a minor:

"This list is comprised of the names of Jesuits against whom there is one or more established allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. These Jesuits are or were members of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, or its predecessor entities, since 1955. This list also contains the names of Jesuits from other Jesuit provinces, who were in the Midwest Province at the time of the allegation. The Midwest Province was formed in June 2017 from the former Chicago, Chicago-Detroit, Detroit, and Wisconsin provinces, and encompasses Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Midwest Province currently has 510 Jesuit members; approximately 4,000 Jesuits have served in the province since 1955. An established allegation is based on the facts and circumstances of each case wherein there is a reasonable certainty that the sexual abuse of a minor occurred. An established allegation leads to the Jesuit’s permanent removal from public ministry and possible criminal prosecution. The names on this list are based on a process of consultation and not a legal judgment. This list is based on investigations that have been completed. Jesuits with allegations that are currently being investigated have not been included on this list. We have also retained an outside third-party investigation service, Hillard Heintze, to conduct an examination of our records to make sure that our disclosure of names is complete. When an allegation is deemed established, the list will be updated. The list below is organized into three sections: 1) Contains the names of Jesuits against whom an established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was made and investigated while the Jesuit was living or against whom multiple established allegations were received after his death. While an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond, multiple allegations against a Jesuit may indicate a corroborative pattern of abuse which support the conclusion of established allegations. 2) Contains the names of Jesuits against whom a single established allegation was received after his death. While any allegation received is investigated to the extent possible, an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond. 3) Contains the names of Jesuits whose names have been published on a diocesan website, another Jesuit province website, named in a civil lawsuit, named within a bankruptcy court process, and/or named in a grand jury report. It is important to note that inclusion on this list does not necessarily mean that these allegations are true or correct or that the accused Jesuit has been found guilty of a crime or liable for any civil claim. Many of these allegations arise from events that occurred decades after the alleged abuse would have taken place, making it difficult to conduct a complete investigation. In addition, some of these allegations were made after an accused Jesuit died and therefore, he did not have the opportunity to respond for himself. The Midwest Province encourages anyone who has been abused by a Jesuit to contact the appropriate civil authorities and also Marjorie O’Dea, Director of the Office of Safe Environment at 773-975-6876 or via mail to: 1010 N Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642."

Section One

Midwest Province Jesuits with an established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.

This section contains the names of Jesuits against whom an established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was made and investigated while the Jesuit was living or against whom multiple established allegations were received after his death. While an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond, multiple allegations against a Jesuit may indicate a corroborative pattern of abuse which support the conclusion of established allegations. Name Date of Birth Date of

Entrance Single (s)

or more than

one allegation (+) Year(s)

of Incident(s) Jesuit institution

where the Jesuit was missioned

at time of incident(s) Status Fr. Henry A.

Brockman, S.J. 9/30/1881 8/11/00 + 1950s; 1960s St. Ignatius High School

Cleveland, OH Deceased: 2/21/1973 Fr. Ignatius M.

Burrill, S.J. 8/16/06 8/8/24 + 1950s 1977 St. Ignatius High School

Cleveland, OHLoyola Academy

Wilmette, IL Deceased: 3/8/1987 Br. Donald J.

Butler, S.J. 5/4/16 7/17/35 + 1964-1968 Holy Family Parish

Chicago, IL Deceased: 7/27/1999 Fr. J. Michael

Cannon, S.J. 4/13/44 8/14/62 s 1967-1971 Campion High School

Prarie du Chien, WI Dismissed: 3/6/1997 Fr. James A.

Condon, S.J. 6/12/06 9/20/26 + 1960s 1965 The Queen's Work

St. Louis, MOSt. Xavier High School

Cincinnati, OH

Victim was not a student

of St. Xavier High School. Deceased: 3/28/1993 Fr. Michael E.

Dorrler, S.J. 1/17/49 9/6/75 s 1990 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

Indianapolis, IN Permanently removed from Public Ministry. Fr. Willard J.

Dressel, S.J. 6/26/23 8/17/41 + 1970s; 1980s Creighton Preparatory School

Omaha, NE Deceased:

8/28/2007 Fr. Robert J.

Erpenbeck, S.J. 12/22/11 8/7/31 + 1961 1964 Jesuit Novitiate

Milford, OHMilford Retreat Center

Milford, OH Deceased:

12/6/1986 Fr. Mark A.

Finan, S.J. 3/22/16 8/7/34 + 1944 1964-1965 St. Ignatius College Prep

Chicago, ILSt. Xavier High School

Cincinnati, OH Dismissed:

4/13/1973 Fr. John J.

Gallen, S.J.

(of the New York Province) 11/29/32 8/14/50 s 1980 St. Joseph Catholic Church

Sylvania, OH Deceased:

4/17/2011 Fr. Thomas M.

Gannon, S.J. 10/19/36 9/1/54 + 1961-1966 1983 1993 1998 St. Ignatius High School

Cleveland, OHSt. James Church

Gary, INOur Lady of Mount Carmel Church

Chicago, ILHoly Family Church

Chicago, IL Deceased:

12/19/2011 Fr. Gerald B.

Garvey, S.J. 6/12/00 9/2/20 + 1950s St. Ignatius High School

Cleveland, OH Deceased:

8/3/1960 Br. James F.

Gates, S.J. 12/17/43 3/8/64 + 1966-1970 St. Mary's Mission

Omak, WA.

Diocese of Spokane Dismissed:

8/27/2012 Fr. Thomas R.

Haller, S.J. 12/23/20 9/1/40 + 1950 1960s Campion High School

Prairie du Chien, WICreighton Preparatory School

Omaha, NE

Victim was not a student at

Creighton Preparatory. Dismissed: 8/18/1982

Laicized 1983 Fr. Robert J.

Joda, S.J. 3/28/27 2/4/45 s 1970 Marquette University

Milwaukee, WI Permanently removed from Public Ministry. Br. Robert E.

Joyce, S.J. 8/5/33 7/11/53 + 1963-1965 Marquette University High School

Milwaukee, WI Dismissed:

7/5/1965 Fr. Daniel J.

Kenney, S.J. 6/15/32 8/8/50 + 1980-1987 Creighton Preparatory School

Omaha, NE Permanently removed from Public Ministry. Fr. Bernard P.

Knoth, S.J. 12/22/48 8/21/66 + 1986-1988 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

Indianapolis, IN Dismissed: 8/29/2009

Laicized: 8/29/2009 Fr. J. Robert

Koch, S.J. 4/21/13 8/27/30 s 1966 St. Ignatius College Prep

Chicago, IL Deceased:

12/6/1996 Fr. Michael R.

Kolb, S.J. 4/20/52 8/19/71 s 1986 Marquette University High School

Milwaukee, WI Permanently removed from Public Ministry. Fr. R. James

Kurtz, S.J. 5/12/45 8/20/63 + 1970; 1987-1989; 2001 University of Detroit Jesuit High School

Detroit, MI Permanently removed from Public Ministry; Currently incarcerated in federal prison Fr. John H.

Lane, S.J.

(of the Patna Province) 10/23/06 9/2/25 + 1966 - 1976 Holy Family Parish

Chicago, IL Deceased: 2/21/2000 Fr. J. Roger

Lucey, S.J. 5/23/27 2/4/45 + 1962-1963 1970-1972 Campion Jesuit High School

Prairie du Chien, WIJesuit Community

St. Paul, MN Deceased:

4/7/2002 Fr. David F.

McCarthy, S.J. 12/6/18 9/1/38 + 19635-1978 Holy Family Parish

Chicago, IL Deceased:

2/28/1999 Br. Howard J.

McDonough, S.J. 12/23/46 3/5/66 s 1973 Walsh Jesuit High School

Cuyahoga Falls, OH Dismissed:

4/4/1975 Fr. Donald J.

McGuire, S.J. 7/9/30 8/21/47 + 1954-1957

1965-19701974-197619761976-19811981-1984 1984 1985-1988 1988-2002 2002-2005 Loyola Academy

Chicago & Wilmette, ILCarroll House

Washington, DCLoyola Unversity Chicago

Chicago, ILUniversity of San Francisco

San Francisco, CABellarmine Jesuit Retreat House

Barrington, IL Sacred Heart Retreat House

Alhambra, CA Bellarmine Jesuit Retreat House

Barrington, IL Canisius House

Evanston, IL Chicago Jesuit Community

Chicago, IL Dismissed:

12/21/2007Laicized: 2/22/2008Died in federal prison

on 1/13/2017 The deceased former Jesuit, Donald J. McGuire, was an active retreat director who travelled extensively throughout the USA and internationally.

The range of his abuse spanned multiple incidents over multiple years at multiple locations. The specific locations of established abuse include some

of the locations where he was missioned or residing, as well as some unknown locations. Fr. Thomas S.

McShane, S.J. 7/22/29 8/8/47 s 1950's St. Francis Mission

St. Francis, SD Deceased: 10/16/2018 Fr. Maurice F.

Meyers, S.J. 7/11/12 8/27/30 + 1956-1957 1959 1964 Summer chaplain at Alpine Scout Camp, Alpine, NJ During these academic years, he was teaching in the country of Russia as a faculty member of the Russian Center of Fordham University (Bronx, NY). Summer chaplain at Ten Mile River Scout Camp, Narrowsburg, NY Beginning with the 1959-1960 academic year, he was a teacher at St. Ignatius College Prep, Chicago, IL. St. Ignatius College Prep Chicago, IL Deceased: 1/24/1980 Fr. Edward J.

O'Brien, S.J. 5/4/14 8/14/32 + 1958;

1971-1982 Xavier University

Cincinnati, OH Deceased: 2/16/1983 Fr. Donald J. O'Shaughnessy, S.J. 11/6/23 8/8/42 + 1960s 1970s Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

Indianapolis, INLoyola Academy

Wilmette, IL Deceased: 7/8/2013 Mr. Eugene E.

Parshall, S.J. 10/14/30 8/17/55 + 1964 Holy Rosary Mission / Red Cloud Indian School

Pine Ridge, SD Dismissed: 5/7/1964 Fr. John J.

Powell, S.J. 9/22/25 8/20/43 + 1966-1967 1967 1967 Bellarmine School of Theology

North Aurora, ILLoyola University Chicago

Chicago, ILVisiting Retreat Director at Rosarian Academy

West Palm Beach, FL Deceased: 9/24/2009 Fr. Thomas J.

Powers, S.J. 4/30/41 9/1/59 + 1970s 1973-1978 1985-1986 2000 St. Ignatius High School

Cleveland, OHJohn Carroll University

University Heights, OHWalsh Jesuit High School

Cuyahoga Falls, OHColombiere Center

Clarkston, MI Dismissed: 7/6/2001 Fr. M. Lawrence

Reuter, S.J. 8/12/40 9/1/58 + 1986-1988 Loyola Academy

Wilmette, IL Permanently removed from Public Ministry. Fr. Perry L.

Robinson, S.J. 6/15/41 9/3/59 + 1974-1978 Marquette University High School

Milwaukee, WI Permanently removed from Public Ministry. Fr. William J.

Spine, S.J. 1/2/40 9/1/60 + 1975-1976 1975-1979 1979-1982 Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky Tacna, Peru Our Lady of Mercy Rectory

Bronx, NY St. Ignatius Parish

Brooklyn, NY Permanently removed from Public Ministry. Fr. Stanley T.

Wisniewski, S.J. 6/7/33 9/2/51 s 1966 St. Ignatius College Prep

Chicago, IL Deceased: 6/27/2005 Section Two

Jesuit with a single established allegation of sexual abuse of a minor received after his death.

This section contains the names of Jesuits against whom a single established allegation was received after his death. While any allegation received is investigated to the extent possible, an allegation received after a Jesuit is deceased does not provide the opportunity for the Jesuit to respond. Name Date of Birth Date of

Entrance Single (s) or

more than

one allegation (+) Year(s)

of Incident(s) Jesuit institution

where the Jesuit was missioned

at time of incident(s) Status Fr. Harry J.

Barton, S.J. 3/29/09 8/8/28 s 1956-1957 St. Ignatius College Prep

Chicago, IL Deceased: 2/16/1988 Fr. David C.

Bayne, S.J. 1/11/18 8/31/41 s 1992 University of Iowa Law School

Iowa City, IA Deceased: 4/8/2009 Fr. Emmanuel

Briffa, S.J.

(of the Malta Province) 9/18/27 3/29/48 s 1957 Malta; Visiting friends in Canton, OH Dismissed: 12/28/1963 Fr. Robert C.

Broome, S.J. 7/19/12 8/27/30 s 1956 St. Ignatius High School

Cleveland, OH Deceased: 4/17/2000 Fr. Roy A.

Drake, S.J.

(of the New York Province) 7/3/30 7/30/51 s 1980's John Carroll University

University Heights, OH Deceased: 8/21/2008 Fr. Burton J.

Fraser, S.J. 9/25/1899 9/2/20 s 1953-57 Military Chaplain Deceased: 5/6/1971 Fr. Oscar

Gumucio, S.J.

(of the Bolivia Province) 1/7/29 2/14/47 s 1970-1972 St. Patrick's Parish and Lincoln Junior High School

Cleveland, OH Dismised: 6/20/1975 Fr. Allan F.

Kirk, S.J. 3/21/34 8/8/52 s 1979 St. Ignatius College Prep

Chicago, IL Deceased: 8/11/2006 Fr. Patrick L.

McLaughlin, S.J. 2/7/07 9/2/25 s 1957 - 1959 University of Detroit High School, Detroit, MI Deceased: 11/12/1970 Fr. Philip T.

Mooney, S.J. 12/31/26 8/20/44 s 1953-1954 Holy Family Parish

Chicago, IL Dismissed: 11/7/1989 Fr. Donald O.

Nastold, S.J. 9/16/27 8/20/45 s 1999-2000 St. Francis Xavier Church

Cincinnati, OH Deceased: 4/12/2007 Fr. James V.

O'Connor, S.J. 7/26/20 2/4/46 s 1968-1971 Campion High School

Prairie du Chien, WI Deceased: 5/29/1981 Fr. Zacharias

Palakunnel, S.J.

(of the

Kerala Province, India) 1/7/26 8/2/42 s 1973-1974 St. Eugene Parish

Fox Point, WI Deceased: 1991 Fr. Wilton L.

Skiffington, S.J. 7/18/03 8/8/23 s 1963-1964 Loyola Academy

Wilmette, IL Deceased: 9/25/1988 Fr. Gerald F.

Smola, S.J. 1/1/19 9/1/38 s 1950's University of Detroit Jesuit High School

Detroit, MI Dismissed: 11/14/1969 Fr. Gerald A.

Streeter, S.J. 5/26/37 9/1/55 s 1963-1964 Loyola Academy

Wilmette, IL Deceased: 10/31/1996 Fr. Charles E.

Sullivan, S.J. 7/16/03 1/7/27 s 1958-1959 Our Lady of the Springs Church,

French Lick, IN Deceased: 9/3/1996 Fr. Bernard

Van der Schueren, S.J.

(of the

Netherlands Province) 8/10/22 9/7/42 s 1989 St. Michael's Parish

Marquette, MI Deceased: 7/25/2009 Section Three

Jesuits whose names have been published on a diocesan website, Jesuit province website, named in a civil lawsuit, named within a bankruptcy court process, and/or named in a grand jury report.

This section contains the names of Jesuits previously published on a diocesan website, another Jesuit province website, named in a lawsuit, named within a bankruptcy court proceeding and/or named in a grand jury report. The details of the investigative process and evaluation of these allegations cannot be verified by the Midwest Jesuits. The names are re-published here because they are already in the public domain. Name Date of Birth Date of Entrance Single (s) or

more than

one allegation (+) Year(s)

of Incident(s) Source for inclusion on this list Status Br. Francis P.

Chapman, S.J. 3/14/15 2/2/33 unknown unknown Lawsuit:

St. Francis Mission Deceased: 11/30/1990 Fr. Bernard D.

Fagan, S.J.

(of the Missouri Province) 2/18/22 9/1/39 unknown unknown Lawsuit:

St. Francis Mission Deceased: 11/10/1997 Br. Paul A. V.

Frey, S.J.

(of the Missouri

Province) 2/7/20 12/7/41 unknown unknown Lawsuit:

St. Francis Mission Deceased: 4/11/1986 Fr. Joseph C.

Gill, S.J. 7/15/26 8/18/46 unknown unknown Lawsuit:

St. Francis Mission Deceased: 12/9/2012 Fr. Albert A.

Janka, S.J. 6/26/31 8/8/49 unknown unknown Lawsuit:

St. Francis Mission Deceased: 1/15/1986 Fr. Edward J.

Konat, S.J. 10/20/45 9/1/64 unknown unknown Listed in the 2018

Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report Dismissed:

1981 Fr. Francis X.

Nawn, S.J. (of the Oregon Province) 1/1/19 9/1/38 unknown unknown Bankruptcy:

Oregon Province Deceased: 10/1/1992 Fr. George M. Pieper, S.J. (of the Missouri Province) 1/18/17 9/1/35 unknown unknown Lawsuit:

St. Francis Mission Deceased: 1/26/1998 Fr. Anthony J.

Short, S.J.

(of the USA Central Southern Province) 2/6/39 8/8/58 unknown unknown Listed on the USA Central Southern

Province website Permanently removed from Public Ministry. Fr. Kenneth T. Walleman, S.J. 7/30/23 2/4/47 unknown unknown Lawsuit:

St. Francis Mission Deceased: 9/15/2014