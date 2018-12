Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND-- Haley Berget is a senior in high school. She is home schooled and takes classes online. Haley rides Saddle Seat Equitation for Knollwood Farm, LLC in Hartland. This year she achieve the coveted Triple Crown of Saddle Seat Equitation by winning the three legs of the Triple Crown in one show season. Haley is just the 13th rider since 1937 to accomplish that.

