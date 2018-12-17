‘Changing future:’ Artificial intelligence to serve as focal point of MSOE’s new facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Designed for the future, a state-of-the-art computer science facility on MSOE's campus will spotlight emerging technologies. On Monday, Dec. 17, a milestone was reached in its construction.

"It's really important because our world is changing," said Liam Luzano, MSOE freshman.

Over steaming cups of coffee, all eyes were on a crane that was looming in the distance -- set to lift one final beam atop the steel puzzle.

"Means the building is close to completion," said Dwight Diercks, facility donor. "The students that go here are going to be a big part of that changing future."

Before the "topping off" celebration, the piece of steel was signed by students, staff and Diercks, who graduated from MSOE in 1990.

"We're coming back to build a new computer science program -- focusing on artificial intelligence," said Diercks.

The $34 million Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall (renderings below) will house next-generation technologies.

"I'm a geek so, you know, I love computers and I just think it's going to be cool to use the supercomputer," said Joel Frank, MSOE freshman.

The supercomputer will position the university at the educational forefront of artificial intelligence.

"It's basically a room-size computer, and it's used for deep learning," said Frank.

As the final beam was lifted Monday, a brand new Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program was sealed in pace.

"It's going to be great for the community and all the industries that are really going to be transformed by artificial intelligence over the next 10 years," said Diercks.

The doors to Diercks Hall will open for classes in the fall of 2019.

