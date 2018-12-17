× Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man, 26, walked into a local hospital early Monday morning, Dec. 17 with a gunshot wound.

The victim states that he was in his home when a known person discharged a gun inside the house. The victim was struck by the gunfire and immediately sought medical attention.

The individual who fired the weapon fled the scene. Investigators are seeking a known person.