Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; no one in custody
MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man, 26, walked into a local hospital early Monday morning, Dec. 17 with a gunshot wound.
The victim states that he was in his home when a known person discharged a gun inside the house. The victim was struck by the gunfire and immediately sought medical attention.
The individual who fired the weapon fled the scene. Investigators are seeking a known person.
