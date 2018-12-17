Utah couple accused of waterboarding 9-year-old daughter as punishment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVOH, Utah -- A Utah couple is accused of waterboarding their 9-year-old daughter as a form of punishment.

The girl told police that her father and stepmother tied her hands and then placed a towel over her face, held her down in a bathtub and poured water on the towel, according to probable cause statement filed by police last week.

The girl said she couldn't breathe during the waterboarding that occurred three times in their home in Provo, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

She also said she suffered other abuse, including being slapped by her stepmother in the face, causing a nose bleed, the documents show.

The couple was booked into jail last week on suspicion of child abuse. They have posted bail and have yet to be charged.

The investigation began Dec. 3 following a report from child welfare workers. The court document doesn't say how the workers became aware of the abuse.