Do you know them? Police look to identify theft suspects in Delafield

DELAFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a retail theft in Delafield. It happened at a Delafied store on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Delafield Police Department released photos of the two suspects involved. One suspect appears to be wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt. Another suspect appears to be wearing a blue and white button-up plaid shirt and a Green Bay Packers baseball hat.

Police say the theft happened in the afternoon but will not disclose the exact location of the theft due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who can identify the suspects in the attached photos, or have information related to this incident, is asked to contact the Delafield Police Department at 262-646-6240.