× ‘Hang up:’ Scammers posing as deputy, threatening arrest for failure to pay fines

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt is alerting the public to an increase in activity in phone scams. This, after the sheriff’s office received several reports from citizens who say they got calls or emails using a deputy sheriff’s name and threatening arrest for failure to pay fines associated with missing jury duty.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says “do not agree to purchase pre-paid gift or credit cards and read the code numbers to the scammer. After getting the codes on the cards, the scammer transfers the money to their own untraceable accounts.”

According to a press release, the scammers are also providing a number to call where they have copied a real county voicemail recording, but it is connected to the scammer’s phone lines. In addition to preying on the elderly, the scammers are now focusing on medical professionals who may pay rather than take time to question the purported fines.

“The Sheriff’s Office DOES NOT call or email citizens threatening arrest for failure to pay fines. If you receive a similar call, hang up. If you fall victim to the scam and suffer monetary losses, report the call by email to Sheriff@milwaukeecountywi.gov, or by phone to 414-278-4705,” said Sheriff Schmidt.

The phone numbers scammers use mirror actual Sheriff’s Office numbers, a concept referred to as “spoofing.” Spoofing occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.