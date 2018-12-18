Wauwatosa police release dashcam video of woman driving off with squad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Wauwatosa police released dashcam video on Tuesday, Dec. 18 which shows Antoinette Martin, 20, driving off with a police squad after an incident in July.

On Thursday, July 19 a resident called for help after she said she saw Martin, "walk over to her patio table and start crushing some sort of pill with a screwdriver," and "put the crushed pill into a glass pipe." When the homeowners confronted her, court documents say she was "acting belligerent and yelling at them." Investigators say Martin, "pulled out a screwdriver and walked up to her" and threatened to stab the woman.

Police eventually caught up with Martin near 68th and Wisconsin. She was handcuffed behind her back and secured in the rear of a Wauwatosa police squad. Shortly after, police heard a loud thump from inside of the vehicle. Investigators say Martin allegedly squeezed through a small portion of a Plexiglas window inside the squad and made her way to the driver's seat -- and pulling away.

After almost hitting someone on a motorcycle, Martin was finally located seven blocks away hiding under a deck in the backyard of a nearby house.

Martin pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of escape-criminal arrest (felony) and disorderly conduct (misdemeanor). A third charge filed against Martin -- take and drive vehicle without consent -- was dismissed and read into the court record.

Martin is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on Jan. 7, 2019.