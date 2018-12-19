Cat with sewing needle, thread in neck nursed back to health by Wisconsin Humane Society

RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Racine Campus has nursed a 4-year-old cat back to health — and she is ready to be adopted.

Liza was brought to WHS in early November. She was underweight, dehydrated, and was refusing to eat. During her exam, the WHS veterinary team noticed a small lump and some swelling on her neck. They sedated Liza to investigate further — and were shocked to find an entire sewing needle and thread lodged in the soft tissue of her throat.

A WHS veterinarian surgically removed the needle, cleaned her up, and got Liza started on medication to ease her pain and prevent infection.

After several weeks of treatment and recovery, officials say Liza has fully healed and is ready for a home of her own.

WHS officials say like all adult cats, you get to name your own fee for Liza — and she is already been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Learn more about Liza by CLICKING HERE.