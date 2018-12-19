Lux Domes: An all new winter experience has landed in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

MILWAUKEE -- An all new winter experience has landed in Milwaukee's Third Ward. But the Lux Domes at Café Benelux are filling up fast. Kasey spent the morning getting a first hand look at this trendy spot.

About Lux Domes at Café Benelux (website)

Thought the rooftop at Café Benelux was only the best seat in Milwaukee during the summer? Think again with the launch of Milwaukee’s most unique winter experience, the Lux Domes: Six private domes that seat eight, paired with festive food and beverage packages designed to help you celebrate the season.

Looking for NYE reservations?

Head here to learn more and request a reservation.