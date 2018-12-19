‘Wanted to share their love:’ Church members deliver gifts to students, staff at Milwaukee school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Christmas came early for students at Milwaukee's Townsend Street School on Wednesday, Dec. 19. No student or teacher went home empty-handed and it was all thanks to Life Church Milwaukee.

"They wanted to share their love for our students at Townsend," said Redona Williams, principal.

On Wednesday morning, Christmas was delivered at Townsend Street School on North Sherman Boulevard. Principal Williams said she was surrounded by angels -- the volunteers and members of Life Church.

"They are our angels today, and so they are going to each classroom to give a gift to all. Our students are looking forward to it," Williams said.

More than 300 children were given gifts. Each and every one was donated by members of Life Church in Milwaukee and the surrounding area.

"We adopted Townsend Street School. We had a Thanksgiving outreach here, and now we have our angel tree, where we are donating gifts to all the children," said Craig Mueller, outreach director.

Mueller directed traffic as the Christmas party moved from room to room. Names were read off a list. For some students, it might have been their only gift this season.

"Just a chance to take their minds off of everything and say 'hey, they have a place of comfort here. A place of love,'" said a volunteer.

One by one, the gifts were handed out -- with each student eager to open them.